AISD now accepting in-district transfer requests

AUSTIN - Austin ISD started accepting in-district school transfer requests for the 2017-2018 school year Tuesday morning. The transfer requests will be allowed for any school except those that have had their transfers frozen due to capacity limitations.
In-district transfer requests can be made in person, by mail, by fax and via email to the Office of Student Services Jan. 3 through Jan. 31 next year. Out-of-district transfer requests must come in beginning Feb. 1, 2017.
AISD allows three specific sets of transfers: priority transfers, magnet transfers, curriculum transfers, and general transfers.
Priority (sibling, tracking, and majority-to-minority) transfers must be filed no later than the last business day in January. Those requests are then entered into a computerized random drawing to place each request in rank order is space is limited at a given campus.
For general transfers, to receive equal opportunity a request must also be made not later than the last business day of January. They will also be entered into a similar computerized system as priority transfers.
A request must be received by August 10 to be considered for the coming fall semester. No transfers will be approved after the second week of school (fall semester).
