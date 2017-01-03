AISD now accepting in-district transfer requests

Austin ISD (Photo: Austin ISD)

AUSTIN - Austin ISD started accepting in-district school transfer requests for the 2017-2018 school year Tuesday morning. The transfer requests will be allowed for any school except those that have had their transfers frozen due to capacity limitations.

In-district transfer requests can be made in person, by mail, by fax and via email to the Office of Student Services Jan. 3 through Jan. 31 next year. Out-of-district transfer requests must come in beginning Feb. 1, 2017.

AISD allows three specific sets of transfers: priority transfers, magnet transfers, curriculum transfers, and general transfers.

Priority (sibling, tracking, and majority-to-minority) transfers must be filed no later than the last business day in January. Those requests are then entered into a computerized random drawing to place each request in rank order is space is limited at a given campus.

For general transfers, to receive equal opportunity a request must also be made not later than the last business day of January. They will also be entered into a similar computerized system as priority transfers.

A request must be received by August 10 to be considered for the coming fall semester. No transfers will be approved after the second week of school (fall semester).