AISD confirms second lockdown at LBJ High School in two days

AUSTIN - Austin ISD confirmed Tuesday a second lockdown in two days at Lyndon B. Johnson Early College High School after reports of a suspicious person with a weapon.

A spokesman with AISD said the first lockdown occurred Monday from 1:42 to 1:57 p.m., and the other on Tuesday from 12:53 to 1:12 p.m. They said the Austin Police Department received a report on both days about the suspicious person with a weapon.

AISD emphasized that the priority was to keep students safe and reported that police investigated on and around campus but did not find anyone. Police are continuing to investigate.

