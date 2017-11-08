Air Canada increasing capacity on Austin-Toronto route

Embraer E190 at Toronto Pearson International Airport. (Photo: Brian Losito/Air Canada)

AUSTIN – Air Canada says it will begin flying larger planes on its nonstop route between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ) next year.

The Montreal-headquartered airline said it will begin using an Embraer EMB-190 on the route on May 1, 2018, adding 21 seats on the daily flight. The larger aircraft will have nine business class seats and 88 main cabin seats.

“The increased service and additional seats provide more opportunities for job creators in both markets and will encourage more synergy between these two cities that are driving economic activity in North America,” said Doug Driskill, Dell Executive and Chair of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce’s Air Service Task Force in a statement.

“Responses to the Air Canada Austin to Toronto flights have been terrific,” added Jim Smith, executive director of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “Access to the Toronto hub also provides easy transfer to premier European destinations.”

The current AUS-YYZ flights are on an Embraer EMB-175 and operated by Air Canada Express. The new aircraft will be operated directly by Air Canada. The daily flights will leave Toronto at 2:30 p.m. and arrive in Austin at 4:55 p.m.; and return flights will leave ABIA at 5:30 p.m. and arrive in Toronto at 9:45 p.m.

Air Canada is a member of the Star Alliance network, meaning it partners and has a code-share with United Airlines.

