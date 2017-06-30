Ahead of protest, council member calls for boycott of 'Unbarlievable'

The front of Unbarlievable on Rainey Street. (Photo: Unbarlievable's Facebook page)

AUSTIN - Ahead of a protest scheduled Friday against Rainey Street bar Unbarlievable for the owner's racist and sexist comments on social media, Austin City Council Member Sabino Renteria has called for the boycott of the bar.

The bar, which is currently being investigated by the Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission after a customer reported an incident involving concerning "imagery" and "language," has allegedly spewed out racist and sexist comments on social media.

In a Facebook review for the bar, a woman named Rebecca Quintrell writes, "First and last time going: BEER SWASTIKA.. ..table next to us ordered a lot of beers and the worker brought the beers out then put them in a shape of a SWASTIKA. Totally uncalled for and disrespectful. Told the owner and he did not care at all- horrible."

The Unbarlievable account responds to Quintrell by writing, " If you have feelings all complaints should be directed to our HR department. You can reach them at get[expletive]@unbarlievable.com."

In a statement released by Council Member Renteria, he said, "The fight for basic human dignity has always been a collective bargain. Individually none of us are rich, but together we can accomplish something big. So we must have a community boycott."

"Let us have a unified community boycott to send a message not just to (owner) Brandon Cash, but to anyone who would discriminate against our communities," his statement read. "Austin, TX is a welcoming city. Here, we respect others and celebrate diversity. Austin is our home. It belongs to all of us. Your racism, your bigotry, and your hatred have no place here."

Read the full statement below:



This week, word spread on social media about disparaging comments and actions aimed at women and minority communities made by owner of Unbarlievable, Brandon Cash. Today, community leaders gathered at Rainey Street to express outrage.

Joined by representatives of NAACP Austin, LULAC, Education Austin, MELJ, and local elected leaders, Council Member Renteria called for a boycott of the bar and made the following comments:

"Afternoon, I’m glad to be joining with you here today. Over the last few days our friends and allies have come together to say loudly and with one voice that hate speech will not be tolerated in Austin.

We are here, simply, to insist that our minority communities are treated with dignity. But we are also here to call for a boycott.

People, like Brandon Cash, may think that because of your sex or the color of our skin we are less than them, that we have less value, but our money doesn’t. Our money spends the same as theirs. It has the same economic power, so I’m here this afternoon to ask that every Austinite stay away from this bar in protest. To not give it a dime of your money.Tell your neighbors and friends not to give Unbarlievable any of their money. We have to withdraw all of our collective economic support from this bar.

The fight for basic human dignity has always been a collective bargain. Individually none of us are rich, but together we can accomplish something big. So we must have a community boycott.

Now let me tell you what we don’t want. We don’t want a forced apology attempting to pacify our anger. We don’t want to hear that Mr. Cash is just going to be a silent partner. We don’t want those empty words.

This is not the end, but the beginning.

Our efforts are far from over. This is not the first time someone has insulted our communities and it will not be the last. Discrimination like this happens daily and many times goes unnoticed and unaddressed. Well, no longer will we accept that ugliness.

Let us have a unified community boycott to send a message not just to Brandon Cash, but to anyone who would discriminate against our communities. Austin, TX is a welcoming city. Here, we respect others and celebrate diversity. Austin is our home. It belongs to all of us. Your racism, your bigotry, and your hatred have no place here."

© 2017 KVUE-TV