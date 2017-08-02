Austin police investigating aggravated kidnapping

Austin police vehicles at the scene of aggravated kidnapping in north Austin. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin police are investigating an aggravated kidnapping incident near the Allendale Shopping Center Wednesday.

Austin police said the kidnapping was reported in the 5808 block of Burnet Road off Allendale Road at 1:35 p.m. Officials said the two people involved know each other.

No children are involved in this case.

At 3:23 p.m., Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said a critical incident was reported in the 4400 block of Aqua Verde Drive at 3:23 p.m. near the Colorado River.

Austin police confirmed to KVUE that both incidents are connected.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 20s was reported in serious condition and was transported to South Austin Medical Center.

This is a developing news story. KVUE will update this page as more information becomes available.

Editors Note: Austin- Travis County Emergency Medical Services said a vehicle was not involved in the incident. This story has been updated to reflect this detail.

