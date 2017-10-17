AG Paxton asks Supreme Court to take up Texas' congressional redistricting case

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Photo: WFAA)

AUSTIN - Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Texas' congressional redistricting case.

In August, a U.S. District Court ruling invalidated two of the state's 36 congressional seats. A three-judge panel in San Antonio unanimously ruled that Congressional Districts 27 and 35 violate the U.S. Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act.

The judges found that Hispanic voters in Congressional District 27, represented by U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi, were "intentionally deprived of their opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice." Congressional District 35 — a Central Texas district represented by Democrat Lloyd Doggett of Austin — was deemed "an impermissible racial gerrymander" because lawmakers illegally used race as the predominant factor in drawing it, the judges wrote.

Paxton now wants the High Court to weigh in on the case.

© 2017 KVUE-TV