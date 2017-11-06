AG Paxton: 12.2M Texans affected by Equifax breach. What you can do

(Photo: Thinkstock)

TEXAS - Months after it was discovered that personal and sensitive information of around 12.2 million Texans were compromised in the Equifax data breach , Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is offering some tips for consumers.

On Nov. 3., Paxton announced his office served the investigation on Equifax. Equifax is one of three major credit reporting agencies in the nation along with Experian and Trans Union. The Equifax breach took place in mid-May and lasted until July. Equifax reportedly failed to report the breach and did not inform the public until September. Personal and sensitive information of around 145.5 million Americans and more than 12.2 million Texans were compromised. Information accessed consisted of social security numbers, addresses, birthdays and more.

In September, once the breach was exposed, Equifax accidently sent victims to a bogus website that was meant to assist victims. Instead, victims were misdirected to malicious sites which increased their chances of their information being compromised once again. Paxton issued a consumer alert with information and tips for Texans who may have been affected by the breach.

“My office seeks documents and other information from Equifax that will allow us to thoroughly examine all the facts and circumstances surrounding the massive data breach," Paxton said. "Our primary responsibility is to protect Texas consumers, who, through no fault of their own, had their personal and financial information compromised and are now vulnerable to identity theft.”

He has issued a second consumer alert with new information, including steps senior citizens can take to help protect their social security numbers. Texans who believe they are victims of the Equifax data breach may file a complaint online with the attorney general’s office here . For general information on how to protect your credit and personal information, go here

© 2017 KVUE-TV