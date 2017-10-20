Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Austin on Friday

AUSTIN – Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Austin on Friday to discuss President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
The attorney general will speak at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas near Congress Avenue and Ninth Street late Friday morning, and protests are expected.
The Department of Justice said Sessions will discuss how he has been carrying out the president’s policies.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
