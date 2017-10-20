Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Austin on Friday

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration at the Justice Department September 5, 2017 in Washington, DC (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

AUSTIN – Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Austin on Friday to discuss President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The attorney general will speak at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas near Congress Avenue and Ninth Street late Friday morning, and protests are expected.

The Department of Justice said Sessions will discuss how he has been carrying out the president’s policies.

