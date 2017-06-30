After TCSO K9 Ricky retires, K9 Castor follows in his pawprints

Officer Castor has officially become TCSO's new K9. (Photo: KVUE)

TRAVIS COUNTY - Eyes alert, ears up, tail tucked -- Castor waits for his introduction.

Castor, who lives with his handler Sgt. Deputy Robert Jenkinson, is the Travis County Sheriff's Office's new K9. It's a big adjustment for the 1-year-old Belgian Malinois. He just moved from Poland to Austin last week.

"He's having a little bit of a hard time because of the Texas heat so he shedding a little bit," Jenkinson said.

But he better shape up, because he has big shoes to fill. He's replacing canine officer Ricky.

"We always hate retirements here at TCSO, especially when they have to retire for medical reasons," said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

The Travis County Sheriffs Office accepted a donation from Joshua Cahill for the cost of Castor and his training.

"I just hope that the impact of the dog makes throughout the community -- working, helping the residents and of course protecting our officers -- will be a great one," Cahill said.

Once trained, Castor will respond to German commands and work in narcotic and human apprehension.

K9 Officer Castor will be out fighting crime in the next couple of months. Until then, he'll be training.

