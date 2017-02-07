After bomb threat, K-9 officers to patrol Westlake H.S.

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - After a bomb threat was written on a bathroom wall at Westlake High School, officials said K-9 officers will patrol the campus Tuesday morning.

On Monday, district officials said someone wrote "Bomb 2-8-17" on a bathroom wall at the school.

While the district said the threat is very small, they have searched the campus, they are increasing patrols and extra school officials will be present throughout the building. Classes will resume Tuesday morning, but students will not be penalized for staying home.

