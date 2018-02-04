Affidavit: Son sees mother being attacked in East Austin stabbing

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - An arrest affidavit for the man accused of stabbing an East Austin woman to death has revealed new details and a possible motive.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office charged 51-year-old, Roberto Degollado early Saturday with the murder of Emily Martinez Villarreal.

According to the affidavit, Villarreal's son witnessed Degollado stabbing his mother.

A 911 call came in around 1:45 a.m from Villarreal's son who said his mother was being stabbed.

Operators heard the son say, "Robert, I love you. Please stop," before the call was disconnected, according to the affidavit. The son then ran to a neighbor's house to and called 911 again.

When deputies arrived at the home on Sojourner Street, they found Degollado coming down the hallway with his clothes covered in blood. They then found Villarreal in a bedroom with stab wounds to her chest and arms.

The son heard Villarreal and Degollado talking when Villarreal said she was going to find a new man, and Degollado thought she was cheating on him, the affidavit said.

The son told detectives he saw Degollado get the knife from the kitchen and later heard his mom scream "stop." When he entered the bedroom, he saw Degollado on the bed stabbing Villarreal.

Degollado was booked into the Travis County Jail on Saturday. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

