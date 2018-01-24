AFD responds to Home Depot fire in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a Home Depot located at 11301 Lakeline Blvd. around 11:30 Wednesday morning.
AFD said the fire, which caused an evacuation of the Home Depot, was caused by a pallet of insulation that ignited.
Firefighters said they were able to quickly extinguish the fire but had to be creative in doing so since the pallet was on a high shelf.
