AFD rescues Shih Tzu from 30-foot drainage pipe

AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department rescued a sweater-wearing Shih Tzu who scampered 30 feet into a drainage pipe Tuesday near Howard Lane and Harris Ridge Boulevard.

Austin Fire Info tweeted that, "Right after clearing the Tomanet fire Engine 40 was sent to assist with a dog who had managed to get into a retention assembly. Unfortunately rather than greeting them with open paws the recalcitrant Shih Tzu scampered 30 feet into a drainage pipe."

Officials said that Probationary Firefighter Eric Barras was sent into the pipe with a flashlight and a leash and was able to make the rescue successfully.

2/3. Well, that’s what rookies are for. Probationary firefighter Eric Barras was sent into the pipe with a flashlight and a leash. pic.twitter.com/5SimVYmBDF — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 2, 2018





The AFD said that the citizen who first called to report the lost animal volunteered to take it to a veterinarian or shelter to scan for a possible microchip to help locate its owner.

