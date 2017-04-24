AFD: Man points gun at firefighters after allegedly setting east Austin home on fire

AUSTIN - Austin firefighters briefly retreated from an East Austin home after a man who barricaded himself inside pointed a gun at them.

The firefighters were able to put the fire out in the 2300 block of Willow Street before the man demanded they leave.

Police, a SWAT team and arson investigators are now at the scene. Austin Fire believes the man, with a warrant out for his arrest, allegedly ignited the blaze on top of a bed or a small piece of furniture. Firefighters are still on scene to monitor the situation.

Investigators believe the man is still inside. EMS treated a family member for an anxiety attack. Another woman was also in the house but is now safe.

Austin Police investigators say there is a heavy police presence in the neighborhood partially because the homes in the area are so close together. Air One is in the air over the home.

This is a developing news story. KVUE will update this page when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV