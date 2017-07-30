AFD: Improperly discarded cigarettes have sparked at least 3 fires this week

Improperly discarded cigarettes sparked an apartment fire Sunday afternoon. (Photo: AFD)

AUSTIN - After putting out an apartment fire caused by improperly discarded cigarettes Sunday afternoon, the Austin Fire Department reports this marks the third fire this week sparked by the same issue.

The fire, which broke out at at 4600 Seton Center Parkway near Braker Lane in northwest Austin Sunday, happened on a third floor balcony. The fire, which was confined to the balcony, has since been extinguished.

AFD said this is "at least the third balcony fire this week from improperly discarded cigarettes." AFD said that "while this particular fire takes not disposing cigarettes to a whole other level, even one cigarette in the wrong place can start a fire, especially in these dry conditions."

