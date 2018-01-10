AFD helps find pets new homes with #AFDFurryFriday campaign

(Photo: AFD)

AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department is partnering with the Austin Humane Society to help get pets adopted.

It's part of their new initiative called #AFDFurryFriday.

“We feel very positive about it," said Chief Tom Dodds. "And what's great is, we have a long list of firefighters who have volunteered to have their pictures taken to help our furry friends.”

The weekly project features someone from the department with a pet that needs a home.

“It’s just another way for our firefighters to have another avenue to reach back and give back to the community," said Chief Dodds.

They said they plan to showcase pets that have been in the shelter for a while.

The pictures will be featured on the Austin Fire Department's Facebook page every Friday with details on the pet shown.

