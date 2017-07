(Photo: Austin Fire Department)

Firefighters knocked out a fire at a Pflugerville tire shop for the second time in two weeks on Saturday.

The Austin Fire Department said they knocked out a fire inside of GCR Tires, located in the 2900 block of W. Pecan St., around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the same facility that has the tire fire several days ago. Contact on scene command for more info pic.twitter.com/aRx8jtp7Ov — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 15, 2017

A pile of tires caught fire outside of the same shop on July 6, causing $10,000 worth of damage.

