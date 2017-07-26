AFD: East Austin brush fire under control

(Photo: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN - A brush fire that burned through four acres of land and threatened 10 structures near Thunderbird Farms is now under control.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, officials said they responded to FM 969 and Decker Lane.

AFD said structures were initially threatened due to the brush fire but they were able to keep it at bay.

At 3:14 p.m. AFD said they had control of the fire and that no homes were damaged in the process due to "quick action."

