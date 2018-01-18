AFD controls grass fires along I-35 in North Austin

AUSTIN - Thursday afternoon the Austin Fire Department was working hard to diminish several grass fires along Interstate Highway 35.

AFD shared pictures of the fires via Twitter that were along the southbound part of I-35 Tech Ridge Boulevard to Braker Lane.

Although the AFD has not identified the cause of the fires, they tweeted, "Again, PLEASE be mindful of outdoor activities. Grasses and brush are very dry. We’ve experienced several grass fires recently."

Crews are getting the several grass fires along IH35 wrapped up. Again, PLEASE be mindful of outdoor activities. Grasses and brush are very dry. We’ve experienced several grass fires recently. Expect traffic delays on IH35 SB from Tech Ridge to Rundberg. pic.twitter.com/sZGGWb4fOF — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 18, 2018

© 2018 KVUE-TV