Coalition of Texans speaks against 'anti-immigration' bills

DURHAM, NC - MAY 10: Unisex signs hang outside bathrooms at Toast Paninoteca on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - As lawmakers prepare to return to the Texas State Capitol for day two of the 85th Texas Legislature Wednesday, advocacy groups are preparing to protest some of the more controversial bills.

The so-called "bathroom bill," immigration and gun legislation will be targets of various rallies. The groups want to put pressure on lawmakers to block some of the proposed legislation that people have been battling over ahead of the legislative session.

The Reform Immigration for Texas Alliance is scheduled to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. to oppose what they call anti-immigrant legislation, including bills that would ban so-called “sanctuary cities” and repeal in-state tuition for undocumented students.

“As immigrants, as Latinos, and as Texans, we will not stand idle while state leadership attempts to push through legislation that threatens the well-being of every Texan," said Fernando Garcia of the alliance. "We are standing as Texas Together to promote inclusive communities that provide opportunity, dignity, and rights to all persons."

At 2 p.m., state and national leaders will meet to denounce Senate Bill 6, the so-called "bathroom bill." Those against this legislation said it would be a multi-billion dollar disaster for the Texas economy, if it unfolds the same way as similar legislation in North Carolina. Those for the legislation said it's not about discriminating against the transgender community, but rather prosecuting predators who would abuse the law.

And throughout the day, the group "Texas Gun Sense," will meet with lawmakers about the group's goal of reducing suicides, accidents and homicides in Texas by promoting safe storage, strengthening the background check system and improving enforcement.

