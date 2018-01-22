Adopt a sloth for Valentine's Day

(Photo: JoEllen Toler)

ST. LOUIS – Looking for a gift for your valentine? You can adopt a sloth at the St. Louis Zoo.

The Zoo’s valentine adoption package includes a plush toy sloth (while supplies last), a valentine card, personalized adoption certificate, color photo with animal facts, car decal, name on the Zoo Parents Donor Wall and Zoo website for one year and an invitation to the Zoo Parents Picnic.

For $50 – the zoo will deliver the adoption package to anyone in the United States. Proceeds go directly to the care and feeding of the animals.

To adopt the sloth, order online at stlzoo.org/slothadoption, call 314-646-4771 or stop by a Welcome Desk at the north or south entrance of the Zoo. Save $10 when you purchase and pick up your adoption package at the Zoo.

Online and phone orders must be made by Feb. 1 for Feb. 14 delivery. Walk-in orders are available through Feb. 14.

Two species of sloths live at the St. Louis Zoo. Blondie can be seen at the primate house and Camden lives at the Emerson Children's Zoo.

© 2018 KSDK-TV