Adler: Under AG Session's guidelines, Austin doesn't meet 'sanctuary cities' status

After Austin Mayor Steve Adler met with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions along with other mayors across the nation Tuesday, Adler told Austin's NPR station in an interview that Sessions gave him an answer in regard to the county's "sanctuary city" status.

In a tweet from KUT's Nathan Bernier, Adler told the reporter that, during the meeting, he asked Sessions, "Would a city that was not honoring voluntary detainers be a city that was sanctionable under the president's executive order directed at 'sanctuary cities'?"

"And I was told, 'No,'" Adler told Bernier. (TAP HERE if you cannot see the tweet.)

Sessions announced in March that states and cities would lose certain federal grants if they continued their "sanctuary cities" status. Travis County leaders such as Sheriff Sally Hernandez and Judge Sarah Eckhardt said the county would not be affected by Sessions' announcement.

