Adler lays out 2017 vision to Austin City Council

Mayor Steve Adler (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin Mayor Steve Adler laid out his vision of what he and the Austin City Council can accomplish in 2017 in a late Thursday afternoon post to the City Council’s message board. Adler said he wants to focus on several areas including: Waller Creek, homelessness and the ARCH, and an expansion to the Austin Convention Center.

Adler told the council in his post that a Waller Creek Linear Park would be “an incredible addition to our city.” The mayor said he supports expanding the Waller Creek TIF to provide $100 million in bonding to build the park and associated facilities.

However, he also said that he would hope local philanthropists would contribute upwards of $50 million and that to pay for maintenance and operation, there would need to be a matching contribution from nearby property owners and other funding mechanisms that could be determined later.

Adler moved on in his post to talk about homelessness and the ARCH and said, “Rightsizing the ARCH and housing the homeless is also just the right thing to do for some of the most vulnerable among us. This could also result in a different presence for the ARCH – one that better promotes downtown safety and is more compatible with surrounding uses.”

While Adler didn’t say exactly how much money would be needed, he did say the public could commit “some of the increment” some could also come from the businesses and property owners on 6th Street east of Congress and west of I-35. Adler also targeted downtown hotels as another source of possible funding to help deal with homelessness.

The third area Adler addressed in his post was the Austin Convention Center. Adler told the council that financing a convention center expansion could commit some tax venue revenue into the 2040’s. Some on the council have balked at such a plan and Adler said a larger revenue stream would be needed.

He laid out the idea of a 2 percent raise to the 15 percent HOT tax to fund the expansion. The mayor said hotels could be willing to go along with such a deal because it might be key to expanding the very industry that hotels support.

Adler also said hotel owners have said they would like to set up a tourism public improvement district, or TPID. According to Adler, the TPID could add a separate 2 percent increase in the HOT tax that would be controlled by the private industry to market the city for profit. The funds, Adler said, could also pay for other items like overtime police protection during SXSW and other events.

The mayor also laid out ideas to help the music industry, an innovation zone around Dell Medical School, and areas around I-35 as ways to help area that he believes are tied together.