Adler gives annual State of the City address

Mayor Steve Adler delivered his annual State of the City address to a packed audience in City Hall Saturday evening.

Adler spoke about housing, managing the city's growth, the mobility bond, and immigration. He also touched on the sanctuary city debate and Sheriff Hernandez's stance on federal immigration detainers.

"It is the County that runs our jails. But the County is now smack dab in the middle of this. And as you might expect, and for the same reasons I trust Chief Manley, I trust Sheriff Hernandez to know how best to do her job," Adler said.

Adler briefly departed from his prepared speech to address concerns with refugees after President Donald Trump's recent immigration order.

"I just want to let you know that in this community, last year, we brought in just under 600 refugees. Most of them from Syria, Iran, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo," Adler said. "You should know that 70-80 percent of those refugees are women and children and, of the balance of the group, most of the men are there because they're there with their families. Immigrants are part of who we are and who we have always been. It is part of why our community and our country are as strong as they are."

"I just want the immigrant and refugee community in this city to know that we are a welcoming and supportive community and that they are an important part of our community and, in this community, they should feel welcome and safe," he said.

The full address was nearly an hour and a half long.

"That is why I come to you tonight to say that the state of our city is strong. We are strong enough to name the challenges, to embrace them as opportunities, and to share opportunity and prosperity more broadly and equitably than ever before. We will show the world how we change to preserve our soul and how we make ourselves great, over and over again," Adler concluded.

