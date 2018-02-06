Actress and Austinite, Brooklyn Decker, wants to help women wear more of what's in their closets

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Actress, model, entrepreneur and Austinite, Brooklyn Decker invited KVUE'S Jenni Lee inside her home, in particular, her closet, to talk shop and fashion.

Decker said the closet is the second-most valuable room in the house because the average woman spends more money on clothing than they do on their education. Her research also shows that the average woman only wears 20 percent of what's her closet.

"If you don't see it, you don't wear it," said Decker.

That's one reason Decker and her partner, Whitney Casey, came up with Finery.com. They call it a wardrobe operating system. It helps online shoppers, mainly women, wear more of what's in our closets.

It does this by syncing emails and searching through shopping receipts. From those receipts, it'll upload items to automatically create virtual wardrobes.

Decker said this will help save time because the average woman spends 2.5 hours a week just deciding what to wear.

"I want when I'm at the doctor's office waiting to go in to create an outfit, put it on my calendar and get an alert tomorrow with what I want to wear so I'm not spending time in my closet," said Decker.

Jamie Chandlee has been using Finery since it launched. The mother of two, who also runs her own company, RankandStyle.com, said hands down Finery saves her time when she has none to spare.

"Being on the go, I constantly have nothing to wear and so it really helps me plan better for what's in my closet, what do I want to pack for this trip, what do I need to wear for this event. I really do think it saves women time," said Chandlee.

Chandlee also likes the money-saving aspect of the website.

"I can get a notification when it goes on sale and then I can quickly purchase it before it sells out," said Chandlee.

The user also gets alerts for how long they have for returns.

Finery will soon be able to style you and help sell the items you no longer wear.

Because Decker said if you're not wearing the clothes, they should be making you money.

The service is free.

Finery recently received a $5 million round of seed funding from Austin=based investors, such as Next Coast Ventures and RetailMeNot CEO Cotter Cunningham.

