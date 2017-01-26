Actor's family urges awareness after Facebook Live suicide

Jay Bowdy, a former Crowley teacher, killed himself during a Facebook livestream this week, police said. Facebook.

FORT WORTH -- An up-and-coming actor from Fort Worth took his own life on Monday while streaming on Facebook Live.

Jay Bowdy, 33, was living in Los Angeles, according to his family. They say they tried to reach him once word of the broadcast circulated, but LA police couldn't get to him in time.

"We tried. Family tried," said cousin Monique Bowdy.

Bowdy said the family was able to get Facebook to remove the video on his page.

It isn't entirely clear what pushed the one-time basketball star, and former Crowley ISD teacher and coach, to take his own life.

He was recently arrested for suspicion of sexual assault in Southern California, according to police and published reports.

His cousin said she hadn't heard much about the arrest and didn't know if it was a factor.

His sister, Carolyn Bowdy, said she hopes other folks who may be contemplating suicide realize it is never the answer.

"You leave behind a lot of people. You leave behind questions," said Carolyn. "We didn't want the action to be done at all. It doesn't matter if it was on Facebook or not, for his family. Millions of people now know our pain."

She said her brother was a charismatic man who graduated from Trimble Tech High School in Fort Worth, and then pursued a career in professional basketball overseas.

Ultimately, though, he turned to acting -- even starring in the 2016 film "Prepper."

"He was a great man," she said.

He leaves behind children and a wife that live here in North Texas.

Crowley ISD released this statement Wednesday afternoon:

The Crowley ISD family is saddened by the death of Frederick Jay Bowdy, a former teacher and coach at Crowley Middle School. Mr. Bowdy left Crowley ISD in September of 2015 to move to California. Our Crisis Response Team has been providing counseling support to students and staff members who knew Mr. Bowdy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Bowdy's death came just one day after another troubling suicide broadcast on Facebook Live involving a 14-year-old teenager in Florida.

