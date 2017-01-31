About 1,000 expected for Texas Muslim Capitol Day, organizers say

Texas State Capitol. (Photo: Rebeca Trejo, KVUE)

AUSTIN - About 1,000 Muslims are expected to make their way to the Texas State Capitol Tuesday morning for Texas Muslim Capitol Day, an event that happens every two years.

As a part of the biennial event, Muslims meet with their elected officials to advocate for certain issues. Organizers estimate that about 1,000 Muslims are expected to gather starting at around 10 a.m. The rally begins at 10:30 a.m. Following the rally, participants will attend a program on political activism. In the afternoon they will meet with lawmakers to talk about issues important to them and urge lawmakers to support legislation that is inclusive of people of all faiths.

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety will start arriving at the Capitol at around 8:30 a.m. in order to patrol. Troopers were called to the rally back in 2015 in order to prevent violence when Muslims and anti-Muslim protesters began exchanging heated words. In light of President Donald Trump's recent executive order temporarily banning travel into the United States from seven largely Muslim countries, troopers will be closely monitoring the event Tuesday.

Speakers at the rally will address a number of issues, including a so-called "Islamophobic" survey sent out by a House representative, asking Texas Muslims whether they support Sharia Law.

One student, who is studying to be a doctor, told KVUE she no longer feels comfortable wearing Muslim garments.

"I had to take off the hijab I was wearing for six years," said Zeynep Guven, a Southwestern University student. "The surgeon that I was shadowing -- who's a great friend of mine -- told me with this climate, Trump being elected, 'You won't make it far telling people you're a Muslim.'"





(© 2017 KVUE)