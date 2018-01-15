ABIA warns passengers to check flight status ahead of winter weather

Scandinavian Airlines SAS plane landing. (Photo: SAS AB)

AUSTIN - With winter storms comes canceled flights.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport encourages passengers to check their flight status before heading into the airport due to the winter weather and freezing precipitation that is expected Monday night and Tuesday.

According to a press release from ABIA, carriers have begun canceling some arrivals at the airport after 8 p.m. Monday. Therefore, this will result in the cancellation of some departures Tuesday, as the night arrivals remain in the airport till the morning departure time.

Departing travelers should prepare to expect delays before takeoff and those arriving may experience delays getting off the plane. This is because of various activities and safety precautions necessary during inclement winter weather events. These activities include the de-icing of aircraft and ensuring aircraft movement areas are clear.

Flight status can be checked directly with carriers or on the airport's website and by clicking on "Real Time Arrivals and Departures."

