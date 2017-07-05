Norwegian Air adding Austin-London flights

Norwegian Air jet. (Photo: Norwegian Air Shuttle)

AUSTIN – Norwegian Airlines will begin nonstop service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and London’s Gatwick Airport next spring.

Norwegian, which is billing itself as the “world’s fastest-growing airline,” will begin the three-times-per-week flights on March 27, 2018. Fares start at $249 each way from Austin. Norwegian's website indicates the flights will be on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

"We are excited to add Chicago and Austin to our ever-growing U.S. network," Bjørn Kjos, Norwegian’s CEO, said in a statement. "We will now offer non-stop service from 15 U.S. cities to 13 European cities, no other airline can rival that. Within just a year, we have added seven U.S. gateways, creating much greater access for even more Americans to save a tremendous amount of money."

Norwegian also announced nonstop service between Gatwick and Chicago O’Hare on Wednesday. That service will be offered four times per week, starting March 25. Tickets for that route will start at $174 each way.

KVUE’s partners at USA TODAY report Norwegian currently flies to multiple U.S. airports from Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Paris, Oslo, Rome and Stockholm.

TAP HERE for more information about Norwegian Air

