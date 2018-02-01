ABIA breaks record traffic with almost 14M passengers in 2017

- (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

AUSTIN - The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has a new record.

According to a press release issued by ABIA, the airport experienced robust passenger traffic with a record of 13.8 million travelers in 2017, which is 11.5 percent more than the record in 2016. This is the eighth consecutive year of record-breaking passenger traffic for the Austin airport.

Those 13.8 million travelers to Austin in 2017 were able to experience:

- 61.5 tons of brisket

- 684,199 breakfast tacos

- 1,500 live music performances in 2017, making for a total of 11,500 live performances

- 111,557 "Keep Austin Weird" T-shirts sold

- 18,300 bottles of Shiner Bock sold

- Over 80 artist exhibits

According to the press release, the airport, in keeping up with passenger growth and to prepare for future growth, is "Tuning Up" with terminal, airfield and parking services expansions. Construction of the nine-gate terminal expansion is in progress, anticipated for completion in 2019. The airfield’s jet movement and parking area is increasing by 36 acres. Additionally, construction began in 2017 on a new, six-story parking garage with 6,000 spaces, anticipated for opening in 2018.

