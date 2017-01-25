Abbott to seek laws to remove sheriff after ICE detainer policy announcement

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez. (Photo: KVUE)

TRAVIS COUNTY - Days after Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez released a video detailing her policy concerning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers in local jails, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday he will seek new laws that would remove her from office, KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski reports.

The sheriff's policy, which she said will be effective Feb. 1, will only honor immigration detainers when the suspect is booked into the Travis County Jail on charges of capital murder, aggravated sexual assault and "continuous smuggling of persons."

Hernandez said that Travis County Sheriff's Office will continue to cooperate with fellow local, state and federal law enforcement and immigration officials, but the office "will not increase our liability or set unwise public safety priorities simply to ease the burden of the federal government."

In a three-page letter, Abbott told Hernandez her directive betrays her oath and the residents of Travis County. He also urged her to reverse the policy before it goes into effect.

“This is not a pronouncement of sound public policy; it is a dangerous game of political Russian roulette — with the lives of Texans at stake,” Abbott wrote in the letter.

