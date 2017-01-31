WATCH LIVE: Abbott clarifies legislature priorities in State of the State Address

(Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - During his State of the State Address Tuesday morning, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will lay out a new agenda, which many expect to embrace President Donald Trump's crackdown on so-called "sanctuary cities."

Abbott will also finally have the opportunity to clarify his priorities for the 85th Texas Legislative Session, including his stance on the controversial "bathroom bill."

The State of the State address starts at 11 a.m. Check back on this story then to watch it live.

(© 2017 KVUE)