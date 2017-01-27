Gov. Abbott requests listing of all funds to Travis County

AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott has requested agency heads provide “a listing of all funds (including any federal funds)” provided to Travis County.

The request, dated Jan. 26, appears to be the latest escalation between Abbott and Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez over the sheriff’s ICE detainer policy. Abbott has previously said he will seek laws to remove Hernandez from office over the policy, and threatened to cut off all funding to the county.

Agency heads were asked to submit their responses by the end of business on Feb. 3. Hernandez’s ICE detainer policy is currently set to go into effect Feb. 1.

Gov. Abbott Travis County Funds Request by kvuenews on Scribd

