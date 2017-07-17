Abbott campaign says $10 million raised in 12 days

Gov. Abbott announces he's running for governor in San Antonio on July 14, 2017. (Photo: Robin Jerstad, The Texas Tribune)

Texans for Greg Abbott announced Monday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has raised more than $10 million from June 19 to June 20.

The campaign reported that this record-breaking haul brings its cash-on-hand totals to $40.8 million. It said that nearly 45 percent of donations were from first-time donors, with 91 percent of all those received being less than $200. It was reported that 92 percent of all donors were from Texas.

“I am humbled and grateful for the support I have received from Texans across this great state,” said Gov. Abbott in a press release. “My campaign is building the largest grassroots army ever assembled in the Lone Star State, with the goal of keeping Texas the brightest beacon of freedom in the country. In the upcoming election, our campaign will be relentless in our efforts to identify and turn out conservatives to keep Texas red.”

Texans for Greg Abbott said that the governor has raised more than $43.1 million since June 2015, receiving donations from each of Texas’ 254 counties. It reported that 89 percent of contributors live in Texas and nearly 75 percent of all contributors since Gov. Abbott’s last election were first-time donors.

