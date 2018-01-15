AAA Texas offers winter driving safety tips

(Photo: KVUE)

Snow and ice can quickly cause hazardous road conditions. Automotive experts with AAA say when winter weather hits, it's best to just stay off the road. If you can't, start preparing now and make sure to plan extra drive time.

The first thing automotive experts recommend is making sure that you have a full tank of gas. Then check your tires. Having properly inflated tires is crucial for getting a good grip on icy roads.

"You also have to make sure that you're ready," AAA Texas' Daniel Armbruster said. "You want to make sure that your have an emergency road kit."

Arbruster said it's important to have items in it like a flashlight, jumper cables, blanket, paper towels, battery-powered weather radio, tire jack, lug wrench, pocket knife, hand warmers, road flares, winter clothes, small shovel, ice scraper, food, water, bag of salt, cell phone charger and first aid kit.

When it comes to deicing your car, you can do this is by turning the heater to defrost, then using a deicing spray on your windshield followed by a plastic windshield scraper. It's never a good idea to use a metal scraper or pour hot water on your windshield because it can cause it to crack.

If you find yourself sliding on the ice while driving, don't break or accelerate too quickly.

"You'll quickly loose traction," Armbruster said. "It'll shift your weight and your vehicle will lose control. If that does happen, what you want to do is try to steer in the direction that you want to go. Try to avoid slamming on the breaks because that's only going to make things worse. Your following distance should be 8 to 10 seconds. Don't tailgate because you need to leave yourself enough room because should you be involved in what's ahead, you don't want to crash into someone else's car."

If you do get stuck while driving you can put salt, sand or cat litter behind your tires followed by your floor mats to try and get traction. If you can't drive out, set up reflectors and call for help.

"Make sure that you can be seen if you do end up stranded on the side of the road," Armbruster said.

Use caution and stay alert.

