AAA offers Texans free towing services on New Year's Eve to prevent DWIs

(Photo: AAA Texas)

TEXAS - AAA Texas offers Tipsy Tow, a free one-time tow service to keep drunk drivers off the road during New Year’s Eve celebrations. The service will be available statewide from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018.

AAA Texas also encourage adults of legal drinking age to have a plan if they choose to consume alcohol that evening. Drivers should enlist a designated non-drinking driver, utilize a car service or plan an overnight stay before consuming their first drink.

Drivers do not have to be a member of AAA to utilize the Tipsy Tow service, however, it will only be available for a one-way, one-time ride and tow of the driver’s vehicle within a 10-miles radius. Party Hosts, bartenders, drivers and establishment managers may call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free tow up to 10 miles.

"For rides more than 10 miles, drivers should expect to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor. The passenger and tow truck driver should agree in advance what the excess mileage charges will be and the method of payment, prior to the tow," AAA advised.

Tipsy Tow services will not qualify for the following reasons:

- A request to tow an inoperable vehicle.

- A request to tow to another drinking establishment, repair facility or any other location other than the driver’s home or hotel where they are a registered guest.

- A request to start a vehicle, change a flat tire or deliver gas.

- A request for a “taxi” service or to transport anyone other than the driver of the vehicle.

In addition, AAA Texas extends a few reminders to ensure safe driving and to avoid DWI arrests on New Year's Eve:

- At social events, designate non-drinking drivers who can get everyone home safely.

- Do not serve alcohol to anyone under age 21.

- Call a friend or family member for a ride home if you’ve been drinking.

- Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who has been drinking alcohol – even after just one drink.

- Save a cab company’s phone number in your mobile device or wallet so you can easily call for a ride home.

- As a party host and good friend or loving family member, offer a variety of non-alcoholic drink alternatives, serve food as well as dessert and coffee, and provide a gift to guests who volunteer to be designated drivers.

- Have a back-up plan to spend the night at the party instead of driving home under the influence.

- Take the car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.

- If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself).

- Remember: prescription, over-the-counter medications and illegal drugs can also impair your ability to drive safely.

For more information, please visit AAA.com/mobile or call 1-800-222-4357.

© 2017 KVUE-TV