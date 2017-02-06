American flight returns to gate after report of smoke in cockpit

An American Airlines flight returned to the gate Monday morning after a report of smoke in the cockpit.

American Airlines flight 2183, destined for New York’s John F. Kennedy International was taxiing for takeoff when there was a report of smoke in the cabin. “Our maintenance team is currently evaluating the aircraft,” American Airlines said in a statement to KVUE.

The passengers are being placed on a different aircraft, American said, adding they confirmed no smoke on the aircraft.

