A new Texas food exhibit: A Diverse Blend opens Jan. 27

AUSTIN - Austin foodies will enjoy this!

A fun new exhibit dubbed "A Diverse Blend" opens at the Texas Capitol Visitors Center on Saturday. The exhibit showcases the diverse flavors of Texas cuisine. From Tex-Mex to barbeque, visitors will discover many traditions and cultures that often contribute to the uniqueness that is Texas food.

The exhibit will also display Austin’s first published cookbook, vintage cookware and a plethora of unique collectibles from several food festivals across the state.

The exhibit is free, like all the other exhibits at the Texas Capitol Visitors Center, and will remain open to the public until Sept. 30.

For more information, please call 512-305-8400 or visit www.texasstatecapitol.com.

