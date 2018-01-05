A new haunt: Opening date nears for 'Supernatural' star's family brewery near Austin

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS - If you're a craft beer enthusiast and a fan of the hit show "Supernatural," this new brewery might just be your new favorite haunt.

"Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles is adding a new job to his resume -- co-owner of a brewery. His brewery, Family Business Beer Co., is set to open Jan. 10 and will be located near Austin at 19510 Hamilton Pool Road, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The brewery is created and owned by Ackles along with his wife Danneel, brother-in-law Gino Graul and his in-laws, Ed and Debby Graul. The family's love for craft beer was the driving force behind the decision to start a brewing company.

General manager Gino Graul previously told KVUE, "We've always kind of loved craft beer and been able to kind of bond.”

Customers can expect a wide variety of beers, a playscape for the kids, picnic tables, snow cones and live music.

According to The Statesman, once the Family Business Beer Co. is officially in business, it will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

For more information about the Family Business Beer Co., check out their website here.

