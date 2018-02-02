A home for Diego | Dying man's viral Facebook plea for beloved dog yields an answer

(Photo: KVUE)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - It's one of the first things you notice about Walt Hollier -- his smile. It belies the very serious battle he is facing.

"I was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer," Hollier said matter-of-factly from the living room of a Round Rock home he shares with his nephew, who serves as his caretaker.

The former Willie Nelson roadie said he's accepted his fate, though he's already proven doctors wrong.

"I was given three to six months to live. As you can see, six months was the end of December, so I'm cheating them on it," laughs Hollier.

But he's focused on the future. Not his, but that of his two beloved dogs, Doc and Diego.

Hollier's a widow; his wife died two years ago from breast cancer. Doc was her dog.

"One of the last things she told me on her deathbed was, 'Please take care of Doc,'" recalled Hollier, adding that Doc and Diego served as his support after her passing.

While Doc is older and more slow-paced, Diego is rambunctious, a "ham," as Walt says. As Walt's disease has weakened him, he wanted to make sure he found Diego a home before he passed.

So he went to Facebook with a simple plea for help.

"It started off with a few hundred (responses)," said Hollier, impressive in its own right.

Then, it took on a life of its own.

"My phone was ringing every six seconds," Hollier said.

As of Friday night, his post has been shared more than 87,000 times. People from 42 states and 12 countries outside the United States reached out.

One woman offered to fly a private jet in to pick up Diego. Another person offered a kidney.

Of all the inquiries, one stood out from a place called, of all things, The Last Resort.

"The dogs are definitely considered part of the family here at The Last Resort," said William Zaney, who now serves as a staff member at the Smithville addiction rehabilitation center.

Prior to his stint on staff, Zaney sought treatment there, and knows the importance of support animals.

"When I saw Diego, I thought he was the perfect fit for our here because he's literally the happiest, most loving dog," said Zaney.

"When they actually get a chance to open up with an animal, especially a dog, they're actually able to loosen up quite a bit, and suddenly they start making connections here with other people as well," explained Michael Wurth, the clinical supervisor of the residential treatment program at The Last Resort.

Hollier went out for a site visit, not expecting to drop Diego off the same day. But after touring the property -- full of open space for Diego to run around -- and learning about the program, he knew this was the right place for him to be.

The realization didn't make the goodbye any easier.

"I cried all the way to the highway. It's way out of in the boonies, and I cried all the way out to the highway," said Hollier.

He still has some of Diego's toys, and right before his interview was looking at old pictures of the beloved pup. As difficult as it's been, it's a goodbye he doesn't regret.

"I was doing something for them, they were doing something for me," said Hollier.

It shows once and for all that dog, and in this case Diego, is Man's best friend.

