A day in the life: Spike the Round Rock Express mascot

Round Rock Express mascot, Spike.

AUSTIN - Sunday marked another dog year older for Spike, the Round Rock Express Mascot.

They celebrated the big day by bringing in mascots from across the region and having cake and fireworks.

"Spike is in pretty much every event," Director of Ballpark Entertainment, Steve Richards said.

Well, with Sunday marking the umpteenth day of triple digit heat in Central Texas, KVUE's Jason Puckett wanted to see what measures Spike and his owners go to to keep the pup cool.

"The costume is actually not that heavy," Richards said. "But it' obviously a lot hotter underneath. Spike wears an ice vest under the fur and then we allow him to take periodic breaks to his "doghouse."

© 2017 KVUE-TV