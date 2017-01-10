85th Texas Legislature starts Tuesday: What you can expect this session

Texas State Capitol. (Photo: Ashley Goudeau, KVUE)

AUSTIN - The Texas Legislature will gavel in for its 85th session starting at noon Tuesday.

And the next few months will be busy for lawmakers as they deal with some heavily-debated issues from the voter ID law, to the "bathroom bill" to sanctuary cities. Battle lines are already being drawn.

A bill filed in the Senate would require cities and counties to enforce migration detainers at local jails and withhold grant funds from those that don't comply. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already said he will sign the bill if it comes across his desk.

And perhaps one of the most hotly contested issues is the so-called "bathroom bill." As it is written now -- it would require people to go by the sex on their birth certificate when going into government, public school and college restrooms. Supporters claim this keeps people safe, while opponents argue it discriminates against the transgender community.

State lawmakers are also charged with creating a balanced budget for the next two years, and they will have to do it with less money.

State Comptroller Glenn Hegar presented his biennial revenue estimate Monday, announcing the state will have a total of about $105 billion to work with for 2018 and 2019. That's about $3 billion less than 2016. Part of the reason why there's less money is because of a voter-approved proposition that dedicates a portion of the sales tax revenue to the State Highway Fund.

KVUE's Ashley Goudeau sat down with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick recently. He is hopeful the Donald Trump presidency will mean Texas will have to spend less money on border security.

"We have to continue to be vigilant on our border," Patrick said. "Now with this election we're finally going to have someone in the White House that will support a secure border, that will support border patrol to allow them to do their jobs. So that's going to be something that we haven't had in the last eight years that will help us because our tax payers have been sharing too much of that burden because the federal government has not been doing their job."