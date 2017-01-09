78-year-old fatally shoots alleged robber outside N. Houston home

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police say an alleged robber is dead after he was shot by a homeowner on the north side early Monday.

Just before 6 a.m. police responded to a home near the 4200 block of N. Main where a 78-year-old man said he was walking outside when he was approached by a robber. The homeowner shot the suspect, who police say then fled to a carwash in the 1600 block of Collingsworth.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation is still underway. Shortly before noon police were still looking over the suspect’s pickup at the carwash. The vehicle had several bullet holes in the back window.

Neighbors say the homeowner who opened fire is well known in the community. Friends tell KHOU 11 News the man was unharmed, but he did not want to speak with the media.

Police have not filed any charges in the incident.