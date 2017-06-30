70 years later, classmates reunite to recreate preschool photo from UT school lab

In celebration of their 90th anniversary, the University of Texas at Austin Child and Family Lab is bringing back some of their former students and teacher from the class of 1948 to recreate a special photo.

“I have some very good memories and friends from all these children,” former professor Phyllis Richards said.

Now, 70 years later, Richards and her former preschoolers are back together in Austin celebrating the place where they first met.

“I don't remember yesterday, but I remember back then,” former student Bill Raschke said.

The small group of eight was part of Priscilla Pond Flawn Child and Family Lab. Back then, their classroom was just a two-story house.

Today, the school has grown in not only square footage, but also the number of children in attendance.

"I remember the institution and the environment, and certain aspects of the playground and the room, and all that brings memories and she's the representation of that,” Raschke added.

He believes Professor Richards is the glue that holds the gang together.

The retired teacher says she couldn't be more proud of how her two and three-year-olds became attorneys, chemists, and writers.

"They've gone off and done great things,” Richards said. “My greatest pleasure is that they still acknowledge me!”

Each student continues to create moments with their long-time friends, memories they'll always keep close.

According to the school’s website, “From its inception, the University Nursery School, now the Priscilla Pond Flawn Child and Family Lab (UT Lab School), was designed as a "practice school" for undergraduates studying child development. Austin’s first nursery school and one of the country’s longest-running laboratory schools.”

