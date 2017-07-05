VIDEO: 7-year-old boy bitten by dog in 'unprovoked attack', Manor police say

MANOR, TEXAS - A 7-year-old boy was chased by his neighbor's dog and bitten on his thigh and back, in what Manor police are labeling an "unprovoked" attack.

Manor police said the incident happened in the 14400 block of Callan Court where the child was reportedly playing in his backyard. Police said the dog, a pit bull mix, ran out of its home after its owner opened the door.

Security video, obtained by police, shows the dog attacking the child in the middle of the street, as the child attempts to run away. The dog's owner also appears in the video attempting to pull the dog away from the child.

Officials said the child was bitten on his left and right upper thigh, as well as his back. He is expected to be okay.

Child bitten by dog in Manor, Texas. (Photo: Manor Police Department)

Police said the dog is currently at the Austin Animal Center on a 10-day rabies quarantine watch. The owner of the dog was cited for failing to register the dog in the city of Manor, unprovoked attack, failing to show proof of rabies vaccination for the dog, and having an animal at large.

