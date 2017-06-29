7-week-old puppy stolen from Austin Pets Alive!

AUSTIN - Austin Pets Alive! need help finding a 7-week-old puppy who was taken from their downtown shelter.

Wrangler, a Catahoula Cur, disappeared from her kennel at 5 p.m. Wednesday. APA! said she is the first puppy stolen from the shelter in their six-year history.

7 wk old Wrangler disappeared from @austinpetsalive kennel. Shelter looking for last family to visit him hoping they can help! #KVUE #ATX pic.twitter.com/XB0dE0Tky6 — Tina Shively (@TinaS_KVUE) June 29, 2017

APA! staff are concerned about Wrangler's health because she is too young to leave the shelter.

"She hasn't been fully vaccinated, which means she's at really high risk for a number of diseases that 7-week-old puppies are susceptible to," said Mary Heerwald with APA! "That's our number one priority - to make sure she gets back to a safe place."

Wrangler and her siblings were the most visited group at the shelter Wednesday, staff said. They are hoping that the last family to visit them might have more information on Wrangler's possible whereabouts.

APA! is working with Austin police to put together all the pieces, but are asking for the public's help as well.

If you have any information on who might have taken Wrangler, please send tips to info@austinpetsalive.org.

