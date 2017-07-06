KVUE
7 protesters arrested outside Sen. John Cornyn's office

KVUE 3:39 PM. CDT July 06, 2017

Seven protesters were arrested outside of Sen. John Cornyn's office Thursday afternoon.

The group was blocking a sidewalk and waving signs opposing the Senate GOP plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. 

Austin police arrested and charged the protesters with obstructing highway or other passageway, a class B misdemeanor. 

Derrick Crowe, a Democrat running for Texas' 21st Congressional District, was among those arrested, according to the Austin American-Statesman

