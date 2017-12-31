6 displaced after house fire on Manor Road in Austin

The fire broke out at a home located at 5605 Manor Road. (Photo: AFD)

AUSTIN - Six people have been displaced after a fire broke out in their home New Year's Eve.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the home located at 5605 was being used as a boarding house. Red Cross is responding to assist the residents who have been displaced.

No injuries were reported.

AFD said hoarding conditions are making final extinguishment difficult.

Update 5605 Manor. Crews have knocked majority of fire down Home was being used as a boarding house. At least 6 adults will be displaced Red Cross responding @CenTexRedCross to assist. No reported injuries. Hoarding conditions in residence making final extinguishment difficult pic.twitter.com/SKx86F8Iap — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 1, 2018

© 2018 KVUE-TV