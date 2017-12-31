KVUE
6 displaced after house fire on Manor Road in Austin

Shawna Reding, KVUE 10:58 PM. CST December 31, 2017

AUSTIN - Six people have been displaced after a fire broke out in their home New Year's Eve.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the home located at 5605 was being used as a boarding house. Red Cross is responding to assist the residents who have been displaced.

No injuries were reported. 

AFD said hoarding conditions are making final extinguishment difficult.

 

 

