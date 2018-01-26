55 percent of Texans waste their vacation days: Report

FILE PHOTO - Locals enjoy the beach in Galveston, Texas. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

TEXAS - Are you throwing away vacation days?

AAA Texas, in collaboration with Project: Time Off, reports that more than half of the American population fails to use all of their time off, leaving 662 million unused vacation days to their employer. The report also stated that only 54 percent of household’s plan vacation time each year.

Daniel Armbruster, the Senior Public Affairs Specialist of AAA Texas and New Mexico, said, “In Texas, 55 percent of employees have unused vacation time with a total of more than 67 million unused vacation days, which is worth more than $7.7 billion in untapped economic benefit.

"On National Plan for Vacation Day, Jan. 30, AAA Texas encourages all Texans to prioritize planning,” said Armbruster continued, “By planning, we can all reap the benefits of taking a break while giving ourselves something to look forward to.”

With proper planning, households can use their vacation days in a timely manner.

A report by the State of American Vacation 2017 found that individuals who properly plan, often use more time off, take longer vacations and are happier.

AAA Texas suggests a few tips that may help:

Create a tentative budget and schedule so your trip planning can be accomplished in a realistic manner.

Research and understand the pros and cons of traveling to a destination during your preferred timeframe. Identify attractions or activities you are most interested in and determine if they will be available.

Leverage your AAA exclusive member discounts for car rentals, flights, hotels, vacation packages and much more. Visit AAA.com/Travel or download the free AAA mobile app.

Consider booking vacations with a travel agent. AAA offers travel services at their branch locations. In addition to having in-depth expertise about destinations across the globe, AAA Travel Agencies have relationships with cruise lines, hotels and tour operators and often have access to special rates and added benefits that are not available elsewhere.

Plan ahead. If you are leaving the country you will need a passport, and possibly a visa or health documentation. It can take up to six weeks to get a new passport, so allow time to secure all necessary documents.

Consider purchasing travel insurance, it is designed to offer protection against sudden and unforeseen events. Check with a travel agent and carefully review insurance policies before purchasing, as coverage options vary.

An additional resource is a vacation-planning tool that offers solutions to get help assist vacation day planning.

