50 years later: Austinites give their take on where civil rights issues stand

AUSTIN - On Nov. 27, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson's 'Let us Continue" speech convinced Americans that he would continue John F. Kennedy's legacy.

Civil Rights was at the forefront of that legacy. Johnson collaborated with congress in 1964 and passed the Civil Rights Act.

The legislation prohibits discrimination in employment and businesses.

Over 50 years have gone by since that day, but where do civil rights stand now?

Monday KVUE asked several people at the LBJ Presidential Library and Museum that question. Christina Lee feels we are still trying to figure out how to deal with racism in America?

"In the past two years, as we came closer to this election, there was a shift that started to occur, that there were enough people in this country that really were not happy with the way things are going,” Lee said.

Another museum goer Lindsey Silas told us it may take a large movement for the legacy of the civil rights to continue.

“Certainly people are very worried about the hostile nature of this past election, that makes me just want to get more voter registration drives out right, like don't get angry just go do something,” Silas said.

Silas feels the work of Johnson, Civil Rights leaders and Congress all those years ago should demonstrate what American democracy is all about.

